Tinubu, Akande, Governors Endorses Oshiomhole For APC Chair

Top shots of the ruling All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu and Bisi Akande have endorsed Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the national chairmanship position of the party.





Tinubu and Akande, who are former governors of Lagos and Osun states, as well as governors elected on the platform of the party visited Oshiomhole at his campaign office on Tuesday.





Among governors who visited Oshiomhole were Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Umar Tanko al-Makura (Nasarawa); Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); and Simon Lalong (Plateau).





"My presence here symbolises solidarity and unity of purpose to continue to build a progressive party that will carry Nigeria in a progressive manner; good governance, with courage and commitment,” Tinubu said.





On his part, Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, also said Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo, was the right man for the job.“I believe all of us are in support of Oshiomhole. All of us. All our colleagues are happy with this development. Our party is looking forward to the chairmanship of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole.





He has had experiences in various aspects of national life and we are all confident that the party is a structure that is necessary for the continuous evolution and maintenance of democracy and his collective experiences in the recent past as the Governor of Edo state, one of the most successful leaders of trade union movement and a democratic activist all his life; these qualities would be brought to bear in achieving the ideals of the APC. So, we believe he will be a leader who will be the embodiment of the spirit of the party and the experiences will help him make the party central to governance.”

