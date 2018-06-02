Thug Arrested For Stabbing Keke Operator To Death Over N200

Published:

The police in Anambra state have arrested a thug, Ifeanyi Ali, for stabbing a 24-year old man, Chigozie Alo, a tricycle rider, to death in Awada, Idemili North local government area. Chigozie is the only child of his parents and was the breadwinner of his family.





According to report, Ali had accosted Chigozie and demanded that he buys him a local gin sold for N200. Chigozie told him he had just started working and hasn't made any money. He however asked Ali to take the drink on credit promising he would pay back. Ali in anger picked a broken bottle and stabbed Chigozie who bled profusely until he died.





The case was reported at the Okpoko Police Division after which the suspect was arrested. The 58-year-old bereaved father of the deceased said Chigozie was planning to get married this year “On May 13, 2018, he carried Ali to where he was going. When he got to where he was going, he asked my son to give him money to buy a drink at a joint.





Chigozie told him he did not have money and promised to meet him at the bar to pay for the drink. But the man seized his tricycle key; held him from the back and stabbed him with a broken bottle. That was how he killed our only child. He was our only hope. We wanted to get him a wife this year. It was very painful. He had finished his secondary school education and was struggling to raise funds to further his education.





Ali is a notorious criminal in this community; we want justice.” he said. Chigozie's mother who could not hold her tears, demanded that her son's killer must marry a wife for him even in death and must also organize a befitting burial for her late child. “Even in death, the killer of my son must marry a wife to him, organise a proper burial for him and cater to the wife.” she said





A member of the family, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that the suspect had been nursing a grudge against the deceased since he (Chigozie) warned him a few weeks ago to desist from criminal acts.





“Ali had been engaging in criminal activities such as stealing and Chigozie warned him recently that such acts may mar his life if he did not desist. I learnt that he was arrested by policemen from the Okpoko division for an offence but was later released. He then went to attack and kill Chigozie.”the family member said.





Source: Punch

