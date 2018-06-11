Three SARS Officers Who Attacked A Man In Ojota Have Been Dismissed

Published:

The Lagos state police command have dismissed the three SARS officers who attacked a man, Ademuwagun Temitope, falsely accused of being an internet fraudster, at Chinese town, Ojaota Lagos last Friday.





The command in a statement released by its spokseperson, SP Chike Oti, said the officers, (1) 220957 Inspector Momoh Sulaiman, (2) 429659 Sgt. Emmanuel Monday and (3) 434246 Sgt. Adamu Usman, were tried in an orderly room which commenced yesterday 09/06/2018 and were found guilty as charged. They were therefore dismissed and de-kitted accordingly. The statement also gave details of the officers that have faced didsiplinary committees following some unlawful activities they carried out. Read the statement below





The men whose names and service numbers are: (1) 220957 Inspector Momoh Sulaiman, (2) 429659 Sgt. Emmanuel Monday and (3) 434246 Sgt. Adamu Usman, were tried in an orderly room which commenced yesterday 09/06/2018 and were found guilty as charged. They were therefore dismissed and de-kitted accordingly. However, the dismissal proceeding of Inspector Momoh Sulaiman has been forwarded to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 for approval.





Similarly the Command wishes to use this medium to release its half year disciplinary record for the period spanning from January to June, 2018. The officers were tried in a properly constituted orderly room and were found guilty of various offences against discipline which earned them appropriate punishments depending on the charges against them.





Below is the breakdown of types of punishment awarded to deserving officers :

DISMISSAL = 8

REDUCTION IN RANK =4

MAJOR ENTRY =43

SEVERE REPRIMAND = 3

EXTRA FATIGUE =4

WARNING NOTICE = 28

DISCHARGED AND ACQUITTED =5

TOTAL = 95





The Commissioner of Police, said that this would serve as a deterrent to other police men wishing to toe the path of infamy, that the Nigeria Police under the watch of the Inspector General of Police, have no room for them. He warned all serving police officers to be professional at all times in the discharge of their duties and shun corrupt practices.





