Three Policemen Arrested For Playing Baba Ijebu Lotto On Duty

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested three policemen caught gambling on duty. They were caught playing Baba Ijebu lotto at Ikeja. According to reports on social media, the policemen were allegedly counting bribe money collected from motorists but the authorities denied this.





According to the command, preliminary investigation into the case revealed that the men were not counting bribes received as alleged but coupons they collected from a game of gambling they played, also known as Baba Ijebu.





A police statement read: ”The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to the news making the rounds on a social media platform that policemen stationed near Zenith Bank, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos State south-west Nigeria were seen counting bribes received and smoking of all kind of hard drugs.





”Based on the allegation, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has ordered their arrest, detention and trial.





”Meanwhile, preliminary investigation into the case revealed that the men weren’t counting bribes received as alleged but coupons they collected from a game of gambling they played a.k.a Baba Ijebu.





”The men are currently facing disciplinary action that could lead to reduction in rank or dismissal. It is wrong to engage in such distracting activity while on duty.





”Imohimi encourages members of the public to always expose, albeit accurately, indisciplined and unprofessional policemen.”

