Three Kidnappers Arrested For The Killing Of Taraba Lawmaker

Three kidnapers have been paraded by police in Jalingo, Taraba State, in connection with the abduction and killing of the member representing Takum in the House of Assembly, Mr Hosea Ibi.



Briefing newsmen, the state Commissioner of Police, David Akenrimi, gave the names of the suspects as Muwagha Iorsbagha, Aondouga Hundi and James Gun.



He said the suspects were all residents of Chekwaza village in KatsinAla Local Government Area of Benue State.



Akenrimi further stated that the suspects along with their gang leader, Andofa, still at large, kidnapped Mr Ibi on December 31, last year from his residence in Takum.



The police commissioner added that the suspects confessed to have taken their victim to the house of a gang member, Tukura and later killed him.



The suspects, while fielding questions from newsmen alleged that a key politician in Takum hired them to abduct and kill Mr Ibi.



They also alleged that the politician promised to buy cars for them but refused to fulfil the promise.



The commissioner further stated that three suspected kidnappers were gunned down by the police during an exchange of fire in Bali Local Government Area.



It would be recalled that the N25million ransom was collected from the family of the late lawmaker before he was killed.

