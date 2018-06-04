Three Female Undergraduates Abducted In Akwa Ibom State

Published:

Three women students of Obong University at Obong Nntak in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have been abducted by armed hoodlums.



The abductors reportedly attacked the institution’s girls’ hostel and took the girls away.



Police spokesman Odiko MacDon, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the raid on the institution’s female hostel by suspected militants.



He said one of the students sustained gunshot wounds on her shoulder.



The spokesman said the injured student “was rescued and taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment”.

