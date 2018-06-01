Friday, 1 June 2018

There Was No Attempt On Fayemi's Life... Police

Published: June 01, 2018



The Ekiti State  Police command has spoken on the incident.

The police command in a statement monitored by CKN News via one of the National Television stations this evening  stated that the shooting was an accidental discharge  by a Mobile Policeman Who was not one of the authorized security men for the APC event held in Ado Ekiti today.

He accompanied an  unnamed APC Chieftain to the event.


He has been arrested on the orders of the State Commissioner of Police while investigation on the incident has commenced




Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: