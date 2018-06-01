There Was No Attempt On Fayemi's Life... Police

Published:

The Ekiti State Police command has spoken on the incident.The police command in a statement monitored by CKN News via one of the National Television stations this evening stated that the shooting was an accidental discharge by a Mobile Policeman Who was not one of the authorized security men for the APC event held in Ado Ekiti today.He accompanied an unnamed APC Chieftain to the event.He has been arrested on the orders of the State Commissioner of Police while investigation on the incident has commenced