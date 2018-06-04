The Forces Against Rochas Okorocha In Imo State Are Many..Odigie Oyegun

Published:

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has said there is a united voice against Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo State.



Chief Odigie-Oyegun spoke tacitly at the weekend in Abuja on the protracted crisis in Imo APC while reacting to an allegation from Gov. Okorocha that he was facing a witch-hunt from the party leadership for opposing the tenure elongation move for the outgoing National Working Committee (NWC) members.



Okorocha had been having a running battle with the Odigie-Oyegun-led NWC after losing the control of the party’s structure in the state to his political rivals in the just concluded ward, local government and state congresses.



The APC national chairman wondered why Okorocha would be targeted when he was not the only person that opposed the move.



While responding to the allegation, Odigie-Oyegun said Okorocha “wasn’t the strongest force behind the objection to tenure elongation. So why is his case different? I don’t think it is necessary to go into the details.



“Well, the processes are still on and it is not good to answer you in detail. But the answer lies in one fact that he is not the only one who opposed the so-called tenure elongation, how come he is the only one being witch-hunted?



“When you look at the totality of the events in that state, I think you can get a clearer picture of what is going on there. There is a united voice calling for a different way of doing things so to speak,” Oyegun said.

