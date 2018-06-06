'Take Down Offensive Video Or Face Legal Action' - Islamic Group Threatens Rapper Falz

Published:





An Islamic body, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has warned Nigeria rapper, Folarin Falana aka Falz, of the consequences he stands to face if he fails to withdraw the video of his song, ‘This is Nigeria’ video within seven days.





MURIC also demanded an apology to Muslims for using girls dressed in Hijab in the video or face legal action.





Despite explanations by the rapper that he used the ladies in Hijab to push more awareness about the Chibok girls still in Boko Haram captivity and the need to rescue them as soon as possible, MURIC believes the video is not only thoughtless but insensitive and highly provocative





In a statement released by MURIC's director Ishaq Akintola, the group said the dancers in the video are in no way a depiction of the situation of the Chibok girls as posited by Falz in his explanation to the video.





The statement which was signed by Akintola states thus:

“MURIC rejects Falz’ explanation that the girls in hijab in his ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance symbolize the Chibok girls because nothing in the video indicates that the girls represent the Chibok girls.

At least none of the Chibok girls has been seen dancing like a drunkard . They are always in a pensive mood. Do they have any cause to be dancing? Are they happy?





The video manifests ethnic bias against Fulanis while it ignored the criminal activities of an ethnic militia of the Middle Belt who have also massacred Fulanis and rustled their cattle in their thousands.





It is a hate video. This video has the potential of causing a religious crisis of unprecedented dimension. It is an assault on the self-dignity of every Muslim. It is freedom of expression gone haywire.





We, therefore, demand its withdrawal and an apology to Nigerian Muslims within seven days or the authors and their agents will face legal action if they fail to comply.

Only the scenes portraying police brutality and the money-swallowing snake in the video are near the truth.





We call the attention of security agencies to this hate action. We remind Nigerians of the outcome of similar provocative actions in the past and their unpalatable outcomes."





Share This