Suspects In Dino Melaye's Case Plead Not Guilty

Published:

The two principal suspects who allegedly implicated Senator Dino Melaye in the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms and illegal arms dealing, have denied the allegations levied against them by the police.





The duo of Kabiru Seidu, aka, Osama and Nuhu Salihu, aka, Small, who were arraigned before a Kogi Senior Magistrate Court in Lokoja on Monday June 11th, alongside Melaye, declared that the allegations were false and they were not guilty when their pleas were taken.





The alleged offences according the prosecution led by Dr Alex Izinyon (SAN), are contrary to section 97(1) and the Penalty Code and section 27(1)(a) (1) of the firearms Act CAP P28, laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.





Izinyon at the resumption of the matter had told the court that the state High Court presided over by the Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah had released the Senator on bail.





He said that the status of first and second defendants remained same in police custody as ordered by the magistrate court on May 3.





Izinyon reminded the court that the pleas of the defendants were not taken on arraignment as he submitted that the court has jurisdiction to try the case and should therefore go ahead to take their pleas.





When the charges were read afresh to the defendants, Melaye as well as Seidu and Salihu, pleaded not guilty as they said the seven charges were all false.





After the pleas were taken and the defendants pleaded not guilty, Izinyon applied for the leave of the court to have prosecuting witnesses to have their depositions forwarded to the defence.





He adjourned the matter to July 26 for commencement of hearing.

Share This