Suleman’s Prophecy On Yesterday's Lagos Tanker Explosion And Other Accident Dates Surfaces

An audio recording allegedly by the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Suleman on a couple of dates accidents may likely occur, has gone viral.





This recording surfaced after the reports of a tanker exploding on the Otedola axis of Ojodu-berger, Lagos-Ibadan expressway occurred on Thursday evening, 28th of June.





The prophet mentioned some dates, including 28th June, and urged his listeners to be weary of either traveling in or out of Lagos.





Among the dates he mentioned was 28th of June, Thursday, the same date the inferno wrecked havoc on the Otedola-Ojodu Berger bridge.





Suleman prophesied, 23rd of June, Saturday, 28th of June, 12th of July, 30th of July, 11th of August as dates members of his congregation shouldn’t “travel outside Lagos or into Lagos.

