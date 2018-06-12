Storm Destroys Projects To Be Commissioned By Osinbajo In Imo State

Published:

All buildings Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha scheduled for commisioning by the Nigeria Vice President, Prof Yemi OSINBAJO next has been destroyed by heavy storm.Owerri City School, Heroes Square, Freedom Square, Secondary and Primary Schools has all their roofings and skeletal works pull down by the heavy rain storm last night.Newly expanded roads are not left out as flood unearthed the asphalts used to paint them. Also affected are the iron works and street poles Governor Rochas Okorocha used in roofing Owerri roads.Moreso, all billboards bearing Governor Rochas Okorocha or his Son-in-law, Uche Nwosu has been pulled down by the rampaging storm.With the latest development, Imo people who ordinarily should be worried and sober are discussing in groups how nature is fighting back against Okorocha’s substandard infrastructure in the state.The calamitous wildwind wasn't merciful at all. We thank God, it happened in the night when children are back from school.