Stop Glorifying Thieves - Buhari Tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to stop glorifying thieves who have drained the nation’s resources. Buhari instead urged them to threat such people with disdain for bringing hardship to the common man.





This was contained in a Sallah statement by the President to mark the end of Ramadan. "He (Buhari) also urged ordinary Nigerians to stop glorifying thieves by treating them with disdain for bringing hardships on others,” the statement said.





In addition, he lauded Nigerians for their patience with his government, stressing that correcting the ills that have been done for years, requires sacrifices which might be painful.





"These pains are temporary. The APC administration which I am privileged to lead is beholden to the ordinary Nigerians and will leave no stone unturned to make their security, welfare and happiness our priority,” the President said.





Buhari stressed the importance of putting the virtues of Islam into practice beyond the Ramadan season.





While congratulating Muslims on completing “this spiritually significant month of sacrifice”, the President urged them to reflect on the importance of Ramadan in becoming good ambassadors of Islam at all times.





"If the people allow the teachings of their religions to influence their conducts, problems such as corruption, which diverts public funds to private pockets, would have been eliminated in the society.”

