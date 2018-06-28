Stop Dropping My Name As Atiku's VP....Peter Obi

Published:





The Special Adviser to the former Governor of Anambra State has reacted to the news trending in the media that his boss, Mr. Peter Obi, is the Vice Presidential candidate to Alhaji Abukakar Atiku.





In a release made available to the media, Mr. Valentine Obienyem dismissed the news as mere speculation.





In Obienyem’s words, “When I read the news in the papers and on social media, knowing fully that no presidential candidate has discussed such issue with him otherwise I should have known.





When I saw the news, I exclaimed, ‘Who is the author of this mischief?’ I immediately brought the news to the attention of my boss who is rounding up his speaking engagements in U.K. and the USA and he was equally surprised that such speculation should be on at this time, when the pre-occupation of all Nigerians should be how to end the killings in parts of the country and return the country back to sanity.”





Obienyem appealed to Nigerians to disregard the news, and call on news media to verify all news, even those created in their imaginations before allowing them free reign.





He said what preoccupied PDP now was rebranding and producing a formidable flagbeaer not who would be running mate.





Obienyem, however, commended the writer for at least recognising what he called Obi’s superlative performance as the Governor of Anambra in all areas, especially setting the record as the only Governor that left over N75 billion in savings at handover and winning the best governor in financial management and provision of infrastructure

