Stop Abusing Obasanjo...Richard Akinnola Tells Yorubas

A foremost Lawyer and Journalist Richard Akinnola has admonished Yorubas not to continue washing their dirty linens outside by abusing former President Olusegun Obasanjo.This was his post on his social media handle titled YOURUBA RONU"YORUBA RONUBy Richard Akinnola III have noticed a series of acerbic and vitriolic insults on Obasanjo by some Yorubas over his criticisms of PMB. Some of the insults were also extended to Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a 90 year-old man. Except you don't want to get old, it is an invidious conduct for a Yoruba man to abuse or insult old people, even if you disagree with them. No properly brought up Yoruba person would degenerate to that despicable level.I have NEVER been a fan of OBJ. And often times, l disagree with his opinions but they are his opinions, no matter how mischievous, even if they are. That is the essence of democracy.Two old northerners, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai and Dr Junaid Mohammed are perhaps the most trenchant northern bashers of PMB. But how many times have you seen northerners insulting them? Even when they disagree with them, it doesn't degenerate to the level many supposed Omoluabis do to OBJ and pa Adebanjo. Please, feel free to disagree with them but not to the level of denigrating them. When you destroy your own out of political partisanship, l am sorry for you.YORUBA RONU."