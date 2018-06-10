Shehu Sani Condemns List Of Invitees For Abiola’s GCFR Award

Published:

Senator Shehu Sani (APC-Kaduna-central) has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over the list of persons invited to late MKO Abiola’s GCFR conferment.





Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha on Friday released the list of guests which had members of the National Executive Committee of the SDP including States Chairmen and Secretaries at the time of June 12, 1993 and Governors elected under SDP platform.





Reacting, Sani noted that most of the invitees betrayed MKO Abiola during June 12 struggle. He also criticised the timing of the award, insisting that it gives room for concerns and suspicion of a political undertone.





“The recognition accorded to Chief MKO Abiola and the June 12 struggle by the PMB administration is commendable. It’s long overdue. PMB has done what many of his predecessors failed to do,” Sani said.





“However, the timing of the recognition in an election year raised issues that the recognition was not without motive. It is a Golden box of honour containing a note of electoral expectation from the South west.





“Honoring June 12 is appreciated but exploiting Abiola’s name for 2019 election will splash oil on the pearl.





“Some of those invited and honored by the villa in the name Abiola or June 12 were people who betrayed Abiola and abandoned the struggle even when chief MKO was alive, others even disowned, condemned and denied him in his hours of need. There are judases of June 12 now honoured in the name of Abiola,” he added.

