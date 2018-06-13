Separated Conjoined Twins Discharged From Maiduguri Hospital

Published:

Fatima and Maryam, the conjoined twins born to Mohammed Ramat and his wife Kellu Adam, have been discharged from hospital and are back in Maiduguri, Borno State.



Born six months ago through a caesarean operation at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, the conjoined twins on May 14 underwent surgery at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, having spent about two months on admission.



The lead surgeon, who is also the hospital’s Medical Director, Prof. Auwal Abubakar, said there was no need keeping the babies longer than necessary since they were doing fine after the operation.



He said: “The babies stand no medical risk growing up and they are developing fast as any normal baby without any complications.



“We decided to wave the cost for the operation; everything was done free because the parents cannot afford the bill which run into millions of naira. I wrote everything off and thank God everything went without complications.”



Prof. Abubakar also lauded the surgery team for their commitment which ensured the success of the surgery.



The mother of the twins, Kellu, thanked Prof. Abubakar and his team for their effort. “I am happy that my children have been separated. I thank God for making this possible. I also thank everyone who worked for the success of this journey so far.”



It was gathered that Kellu and her babies were discharged last Saturday and the hospital management arranged for their transportation back to Maiduguri with an ambulance and a nurse.

