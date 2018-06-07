Senator Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA

Published:





The senator representing Anambra North in the National Assembly, Stella Oduah, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).





Oduah, on Wednesday, arrived APGA National Secretariat in Abuja alongside her aides and supporters.





The lawmaker was received by the APGA NEC members led by the National Chairman, Victor Oye, national secretary, Labaran Maku, former National Chairman and the senator representing Anambra central, Victor Umeh, among other top party officials.





Other dignitaries at the event include Hon. Ben Nwankwo, Hon. Onyewife, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, Hon. Anayo Nebe, all APGA members in the House of Reps.





Also present were Dr. Ifeanyi Uba, Dr Alex Otti, Anambra State APGA chairman, Chief Nobert Obi, and a number of Anambra state Executive council members who represented Gov. Wille Obiano.





Oduah is expected to formally announce her defection to the Senate in few days time.

Share This