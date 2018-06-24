Conflicting Reports On Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Release By DSS

Published:

There are conflicting reports on whether Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe earlier detained by the DSS has been released by the agency.





Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had on Friday night laid siege to the Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja, home of the Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia-South).





The operatives arrived at the Zone E end of the estate and cordoned off the street around 5:45pm and were still there around 9pm when this report was filed.





DSS operatives had earlier in the day arrested Abaribe at a popular hotel in the Maitama area of Abuja.





‎A source said that the operatives later raided the building after a search warrant was presented to Abaribe.













