Senate Vow To Probe IDP Camps Rape Allegation

The Senate has resolved to probe the report by Amnesty International accusing the Nigerian military of sexually abusing and raping women at Internally Displaced Persons (DPs) camps in the North-Eastern part of the country.





To this effect, the Senate has set up a seven-man ad hoc committee, headed by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator David Umaru, to look into the allegations and report back to the Senate in two weeks.





Other members of the Ccommittee include Senators Babajide Omoworare (Osun East), Abubakar Kyari (Borno North), Jeremiah Useni (Plateau South), Binta Masi Garba (Adamawa North), Stella Oduah (Anambra North) and Ben Murray-Bruce (Bayelsa East).





The Amnesty International had alleged in the report that after having survived the brutal rule of the Boko Haram terrorists, women and children in the IDPs camps have had to face further abuse by the military in exchange for humanitarian assistance.





