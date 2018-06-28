Senate Pledges To Reenact New Laws That'll Curb Activities Of Nigerians On Social Media

Published:

The National Assembly will make the law to regulate what Nigerians do on social media, the Chairman Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime, AbdulFatai Buhari has said.Senator Buhari, disclosed this on the sideline of the 2018 Cybersecurity Conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said social media should be regulated because many Nigerians are misusing it.If left unregulated, he said, the activities on social media are capable of setting the country on fire, especially as the country approaches national election. He said: “We have got experts to advise us and we have presented a bill to the Senate.The bill has passed the first reading and it has been listed for the second reading.’’ He said a lot of Nigerians made false claims and false accusations on social media to bring down those perceived to be their political enemies.According to him, youths should use their ICT talent to develop the country’s economy and not use it to attack one another.