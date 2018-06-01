See Pictures Of The New Buses That Will Phase Out Yellow Danfos In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos state government has unveiled new modern buses that would be used to replace yellow buses popularly known as ‘Danfo’ from the state.





The stated government also has advised ‘danfo’ bus owners to key into the project now before it is too late.









The scheme would see to the introduction of higher capacity buses that would have 30 seats as opposed to 14/18 seats, while the buses would be eco–friendly, air-conditioned, comfortable, and has support for maintenance.

