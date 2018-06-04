Security Operatives Raid Brothels In Borno; Arrest Prostitutes, Customers

Some prostitutes and their customers in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, got a bitter experience when some security operatives raided a brothel where they operated from and arrested some of them and the customers who were having a nice time.
The raid and demolition of the brothel was led by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in the state, Kaka Shehu Lawan and Commissioner for Land and Survey, Sugun Mai Mele, as well as staff of the ministry and a high-powered committee, set up by the state government to demolish illegal structures.
More than 10 hotels and brothels located along Baga Road were demolished in the exercise which took place on Sunday, June 3 while over 20 prostitutes and their customers were arrested in the process.
The hotels affected were located behind the Baga Timber Shed including Barka Da Zuwa 1 & 2, Loyal City, Make We Flex, Favour Land and Maintenance Hotel, among others.
Residents of the area who welcomed the development, said that apart from the hotels being a hide out for criminals and young drug peddlers, they were also notorious for cult-related activities in the state, as some unknown cult groups converge in this axis for their nocturnal meetings.
0 comments: