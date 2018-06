Security Guard Arrested After Killing Female Employer At Lekki

Published:

A security guard who had slaughtered his 50-year-old female employer in Lekki, Lagos State, in 2016 and fled into hiding has been arrested in Taraba State after a massive manhunt.The arrested suspect,had allegedly killed his boss and ran away with her valuable items including cash, phones, jewelry, gold trinkets and other household items and had been living large in Bali, a remote village in Taraba, before the long arms of the law finally caught up with him.According to the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad, RSS,, Lateef was apprehended after an intensive intelligence gathering by his team which tracked him to his hideout.Disu who posted the success of his team on his Twitter page, noted that Lateef has been on their wanted list for a long time and his arrest is a testament to the doggedness of the force to make sure no criminal ever goes unpunished.The RRS Commander also cautioned Nigerians to carry out due diligence while employing domestic hands.Posting on his verified Twitter handle @TundeDisu1, the Commander wrote: