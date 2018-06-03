Security Guard Arrested After Killing Female Employer At Lekki
Published: June 03, 2018
A security guard who had slaughtered his 50-year-old female employer in Lekki, Lagos State, in 2016 and fled into hiding has been arrested in Taraba State after a massive manhunt.
The arrested suspect, Tanko Lateef, had allegedly killed his boss and ran away with her valuable items including cash, phones, jewelry, gold trinkets and other household items and had been living large in Bali, a remote village in Taraba, before the long arms of the law finally caught up with him.
According to the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad, RSS, Tunde Disu, Lateef was apprehended after an intensive intelligence gathering by his team which tracked him to his hideout.
Disu who posted the success of his team on his Twitter page, noted that Lateef has been on their wanted list for a long time and his arrest is a testament to the doggedness of the force to make sure no criminal ever goes unpunished.
The RRS Commander also cautioned Nigerians to carry out due diligence while employing domestic hands.
Posting on his verified Twitter handle @TundeDisu1, the Commander wrote:
"WANT TO EMPLOY SECURITY GUARD? Do due diligence b4 putting your life in a killer’s hands.
Tanko Lateef, in 2016, killed his 50-yrs old boss at Lekki and ran to Bali, Taraba State, with her money, phones and trinkets. He was arrested by RRS undercover in Taraba. Be cautious!!"
