Second Term Bid: I Will Work For Your Victory In 2019 - Tinubu Assures Buhari

A national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari deserved a second term and that he would work for his victory in the 2019 presidential election.





While highlighting some of Buhari's achievements, Tinubu claimed that Nigerians are no longer paying for darkness, giving an indication that electricity supply has become stable under the present administration.





He also lauded Buhari for the school feeding programme, a component of the government's Social Investment Programme.

