Search Contnues For The Body Of Motorist That Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon On 3rd Mainland Bridge

Published:

An unidentified person who allegedly parked his car suddenly on the popular Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos and jumped into the lagoon.



Picture of the car, a black Ford Jeep with registration number APP 190 CE (Lagos) is currently trending on the social media for possible clue into the owner of the car who allegedly jumped into the lagoon.



It was learnt that emergency officials in the state were notified of the incident on Sunday evening and rescue efforts were immediately activated.



A source at the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said that the agency was informed about the development.



However, the search and rescue team of the agency could not find the body as at last night. “Hopefully the water would bring the body to the river bank in the morning,” the source said.



Also, spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, SP Chike Oti confirmed the incident in response to inquiry.



He said, “The CP Lagos has directed the following police rescue teams to search for the body of the person alleged to have plunged into the lagoon. They are the Marine Police, the RRS and the CTU. Other agencies involved are the LASEMA, Divers Lagos State Ambulance Unit, etc.”



He said investigation is ongoing and findings would be communicated.



Share This