SARS Invades Jaywon’s Birthday Party In Lekki

Officials of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) reportedly disrupted the birthday party of Nigerian singer Jaywon on Wednesday.





The singer who marked his 32nd birthday, first with the less privileged at Modupe Cole, before holding a house party at his Lekki apartment, hosted uninvited SARS officials.





According to a source, the SARS officials stormed the venue of the birthday bash (Jaywon’s private residence in Lekki) unannounced and reportedly arrested some young guests.





Though the singer is yet to release an official statement regarding the arrest but an Instagram user has already shared the picture from the scene.

