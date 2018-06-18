Saraki To Lead Senate Delegation To Russia Tuesday

Published:





Senate President Bukola Saraki will on Tuesday lead a Senate delegation to Russia on a three-day visit. The meeting is aimed at strengthening the relationship between Nigeria and the European country.





Saraki is expected to address the Russian Senate, which is known as the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.





The Senate President is also expected to hold meetings with the Council’s Chairperson, Ms. Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the State Duma, Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Mr. Mikhail Bogdanov, to exchange views on issues of Nigerian-Russian cooperation.





According to statement, the senators would also hold side meetings with corresponding committees of the Federation Council of Russia.





The statement read, “Senators on the delegation include Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Olusola Adeyeye, Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Chairman, Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Duro Faseyi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports and Youth, Senator Obinna Ogba and the Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ibrahim A. Danbaba.





"Also on the trip is the Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Special Assistant on Partnerships & NGOs/CSOs to the President of the Senate, Mr. Innocent Onah and the Special Assistant on Events to the President of the Senate, Ms. Eniola Shitta.“The delegation is expected back in the country on June 22, 2018.”

