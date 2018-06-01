Saraki Hails Signing Of Not Too Young To Run Bill Into Law

Published:

Senate President Bukola Saraki has described the signing of the Not Too Young To Run Bill into Law by President Muhammadu Buhari, as an historic moment that young people will look back on someday.In a statement issued Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said: “More than half of our over 180 million population is made up of people under the age of 30. Today’s signing of the Not Too Young To Run Bill represents many years of hard work and signals a new era of youth inclusion and participation in our governance.“Now more than ever, as young people across the country bask in the moment and celebrate the signing of this Bill, they must not see this as the final destination. It is one thing to be able to run, but it is another thing entirely to be able to serve.“This is why, it is incumbent on our youths to register, get their PVCs and move on to the next phase of this journey — which is getting their peers elected in legislative and executive positions. You must all take part, to take charge.“Nigeria needs the energy and innovation of our young people. On this note, I congratulate the Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement (YIAGA), and all other groups that championed this cause for more youth inclusion. I also commend my colleagues in both the Senate and the House for making sure that this Bill passed its first milestone during the Constitution Review Process.”