Saraki, Dogara Hold Emergency Meeting With Buhari Over Plateau Killings

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent massacre in Plateau state.





The meeting which was at the instance of the President of the Senate met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The news of the meeting was disclosed on the twitter handle of the President of the Senate @SPNigeria.





The tweet reads: “The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara are now meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the #PlateauKillings. The meeting was requested by the presiding officers of @NASSNigeria.”





Recall that following the killings, Saraki had called for a quick response to the security crisis in Nigeria.

