Saraki By Now Should Have Been In Jail...Lauretta Onochie

The Presidency has reacted to the National Assembly’s threat to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.



On Tuesday, the National Assembly at a joint session passed 12 resolutions which they say the president must implement.



The lawmakers warned that it will not hesitate to invoke its constitutional powers against President Buhari if he fails to address a number of resolutions passed at the joint session.



In the resolution read by Senate President Bukola Saraki, the legislators also passed a vote of no confidence on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.



But reacting on Wednesday, Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, described the move as “provocative threats”.



The presidential aide said it was unfortunate Saraki was heading the Senate while robbers linked to him are being “incarcerated”.



She said: “Change means we are all equal before the law. It’s, therefore, unfair and extremely sad that only the young Nigerians who were caught for bank robbery, are being incarcerated.



“Their alleged accomplice, is sitting in the chamber of the House of Senate making provoking threats.”

