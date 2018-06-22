Friday, 22 June 2018

Saraki Bails Out Woman Stranded At LUTH Over N385,000 Medical Bill

Published: June 22, 2018

Senate President Bukola Saraki once again showed his compassionate side when he made a personal donation of 500k to the woman stranded in LUTH over a 385k hosipital bill.

This morning after reading the story in vanguard I decided to help and sent the messages across social media forums,it caught the attention of the Senate President and apart from the 210k I had raised, Senator Saraki who was contacted by Journalist Wale Olaleye bailed the family out with 500k .

The over joyed father thanks the senate president and all those who donated.

Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: