Saraki Bails Out Woman Stranded At LUTH Over N385,000 Medical Bill

Senate President Bukola Saraki once again showed his compassionate side when he made a personal donation of 500k to the woman stranded in LUTH over a 385k hosipital bill.This morning after reading the story in vanguard I decided to help and sent the messages across social media forums,it caught the attention of the Senate President and apart from the 210k I had raised, Senator Saraki who was contacted by Journalist Wale Olaleye bailed the family out with 500k .The over joyed father thanks the senate president and all those who donated.