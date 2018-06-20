Saraki Addresses Russian Senate On Bilateral Relationship

Published:

Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wenesday addressed the Russian Senate on ways to strengthen the relationship between both countries.





Saraki on Tuesday led a Senate delegation to Russia on a three-day parliamentary visit.





According to a statement on the Twitter handle of the Senate President, the visit is aimed at deepening legislative best practices and further strengthening the relationship between both countries.





It added that Saraki will address the special plenary session of the Federation Council of Russia and attend meetin with Russian envoys.





The delegation, which included, Senators Godswill Akpabio, Olusola Adeyeye, Monsurat Sunmonu, Duro Faseyi, Obinna Ogba and Ibrahim A Danbaba were received by Amb. Steve Davies Ugbah, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Russia.





The delegation is expected back in the country on June 22, 2018.

