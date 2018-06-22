Russia2018: Ex VP, Atiku Abubakar Writes Super Eagles

Published:

As the Super Eagles of Nigeria today battles Iceland In the Group D and first round leg of the 2018 FIFA world Cup in Russia, Former vice President, Atiku Abubakar writes to encourage the players.





Read his message to the entire Nigeria national football team below;

Dear Super Eagles,





"In the last 24 hours, I am sure that the team has taken time to “rehearse the future.” The time is now. It is time to glide over Iceland. It is time to inspire the world. It is time, soar.





Let us not play with fear, but let us never fear to play.





Remember, you are an Eagle."





#OneTeamOneCountry #Atikulate_Play

