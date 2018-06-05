Russia 2018: Super Eagles Players Get Squad Numbers

The 23 players who will represent Nigeria in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia have been allocated jersey numbers.
The allocated numbers which were announced in a video clip and published on the Super Eagles’ verified Twitter handle on Monday, saw new goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho getting the number 23 shirt while skipper John Mikel Obi retained his number 10 shirt.
While striker Odion Jude Ighalo and Chelsea wing-back, Victor Moses were handed the numbers nine and 11 respectively, Ahmed Musa number seven while Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong got numbers six and five respectively.
The number four jersey went to Wilfred Ndidi, with John Ogu getting number 19. Elderson Echiejile was given the number three jersey while Shehu Abdullahi will wear number 12; Ogenyi Onazi will adorn the number 17 just as Kelechi Iheanacho will file out in number 14.
Other number allocations include Ikechukwu Ezenwa with jersey number one, Daniel Akpeyi with number 16, Alex Iwobi has number 18, Tyrone Ebuehi, number 21, Oghenekaro Etebo, number eight, Bryan Idowu, number two, Chidozie Awaziem, number 20 and Simeon Nwankwo, number 13.
Super Eagles squad numbers:
23 – Francis Uzoho
16 – Daniel Akpeyi
1 – Ikechukwu Ezenwa
5 – William Troost-Ekong
6 – Leon Balogun
12 – Shehu Abdullahi
2 – Bryan Idowu
21 – Tyronne Ebuehi
20 – Chidozie Awaziem
22 – Kenneth Omeruo
3 – Elderson Echiejile
17 – Ogenyi Onazi
4 – Wilfred Ndidi
19 – John Ogu
15 – Joel Obi
10 – John Mikel Obi
8 – Oghenekaro Etebo
18 – Alex Iwobi
14 – Kelechi Iheanacho
9 – Odion Ighalo
13 – Simeon Nwankwo
7 – Ahmed Musa
11 – Victor Moses
