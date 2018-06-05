Russia 2018: Super Eagles Players Get Squad Numbers

Published:





The 23 players who will represent Nigeria in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia have been allocated jersey numbers.

The allocated numbers which were announced in a video clip and published on the Super Eagles’ verified Twitter handle on Monday, saw new goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho getting the number 23 shirt while skipper John Mikel Obi retained his number 10 shirt.

While striker Odion Jude Ighalo and Chelsea wing-back, Victor Moses were handed the numbers nine and 11 respectively, Ahmed Musa number seven while Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong got numbers six and five respectively.

The number four jersey went to Wilfred Ndidi, with John Ogu getting number 19. Elderson Echiejile was given the number three jersey while Shehu Abdullahi will wear number 12; Ogenyi Onazi will adorn the number 17 just as Kelechi Iheanacho will file out in number 14.

Other number allocations include Ikechukwu Ezenwa with jersey number one, Daniel Akpeyi with number 16, Alex Iwobi has number 18, Tyrone Ebuehi, number 21, Oghenekaro Etebo, number eight, Bryan Idowu, number two, Chidozie Awaziem, number 20 and Simeon Nwankwo, number 13.

Super Eagles squad numbers:

23 – Francis Uzoho

16 – Daniel Akpeyi

1 – Ikechukwu Ezenwa

5 – William Troost-Ekong

6 – Leon Balogun

12 – Shehu Abdullahi

2 – Bryan Idowu

21 – Tyronne Ebuehi

20 – Chidozie Awaziem

22 – Kenneth Omeruo

3 – Elderson Echiejile

17 – Ogenyi Onazi

4 – Wilfred Ndidi

19 – John Ogu

15 – Joel Obi

10 – John Mikel Obi

8 – Oghenekaro Etebo

18 – Alex Iwobi

14 – Kelechi Iheanacho

9 – Odion Ighalo

13 – Simeon Nwankwo

7 – Ahmed Musa

11 – Victor Moses





