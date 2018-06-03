Rivers State PDP Lawmaker Dumps Party For APC

Published:

The lawmaker representing Ahoada East Constituency I at the Rivers State House Assembly, Martins Mannah (PDP), has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Mannah was a strong ally of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers during the 2015 elections.





On Saturday while defecting with about 3000 of his supporters, he lamented that in three years of his representation of his people, the state government did not approved any project for his constituency.





Mannah said: “I came here to deliver a simple message and the message is that my people should accept change. Rivers State has never been in opposition and we don’t know how to play it. It does not benefit us, but we were deceived into it and we are seeing the result.





“We have followed the PDP government genuinely and with all commitment but for three years we have not seen any constituency project. I apologise for being used to lie to my people. “A lot of us in the State Assembly have been under oppression and want to move to APC. We will ensure that PDP does not win in the state come 2019.”





State Chairman of APC, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, while receiving Mannah and the other defectors, promised the new members that they will not be sidelined in activities and benefits in the party.

