Revealed :Full Unannounced Result Of June 12 1993 Election Won By Abiola (State By State)
Published: June 08, 2018
The number one topic in the polity at the moment is June 12, 1993 election, adjudged as freest and fairest in the history of the country.
The election was between Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC) and Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
The National Electoral Commission (NEC) chaired by Humphrey Nwosu (pictured) declared the results in only 14 states before the regime of former military president Ibrahim Babaginda annulled the exercise.
RESULTS IN ABUJA AND THE 30 STATES IN EXISTENCE THEN.
(1)-Abuja (FCT)☆
NRC-18,313 47.84
SDP-19,968 52.16
256,500
WINNER:-ABIOLA
(2)-Abia☆
NRC-151,227 58.96
SDP 105,273 41.04
334,490
WINNER:-TOFA
(3)-Adamawa☆
NRC-167,239 54.28
SDP-140,875 45.72 414,129
WINNER:-TOFA
(4)-Akwa Ibom☆
NRC-199,342 48.14 SDP-214,787 51.86 371,288
WINNER:-ABIOLA
(5)-Anambra☆
NRC-159,258 42.89 SDP-212,024 57.11 847,274
WINNER-ABIOLA
(6)-Bauchi☆
NRC- 524,836 60.73 SDP-339,339 39.27 406,132
WINNER:-TOFA
(7)-Benue☆
NRC-186,302 43.06 SDP-246,830 56.94
282,180
WINNER - ABIOLA
(8)-Borno☆
NRC-128,684 45.60 SDP-153,496 54.40 342,755
WINNER-ABIOLA
(9)-Cross River☆
NRC-153,452 44.77 SDP-189,303 55.23 472,278
WINNER-ABIOLA
(10)-Delta☆
NRC-145,001 30.70 SDP-327,277 69.30 308,979
WINNER-ABIOLA
(11)-Edo☆
NRC-103,572 33.52 SDP-205,407 66.48 427,190
WINNER-ABIOLA
(12)-Enugu☆
NRC-284,050 51.91 SDP-263,101 48.09 349,902
WINNER-TOFA
(13)-lmo☆
NRC-195,836 55.14 SDP-159,350 44.86 228,388
WINNER-TOFA
(14)-Jigawa☆
NRC-89,836 39.33
SDP-138,552 60.67 726,573
WINNER-ABIOLA
(15)-Kaduna☆
NRC-356,860 47.80 SDP-389,713 52.20 324,428
WINNER-ABIOLA
(16)-Kano☆
NRC-154,809 47.72 SDP-169,619 52.28 442,176
WINNER-ABIOLA
(17)-Katsina☆
NRC-271,077 61.30 SDP-171,162 38.70 286,974
WINNER-TOFA
(18)-Kebbi☆
NRC-144,808 67.34
SDP-70,219 32.66
488,492
WINNER-TOFA
(19)-Kogi☆
NRC-265,732 54.40 SDP-222,760 45.60 352,479
WINNER-TOFA
(20)-Kwara☆
NRC- 80,209 22.78 SDP-272,270 77.24 1,033,397
WINNER-ABIOLA
(21)-Lagos☆
NRC-.149,432 14.46 883,865 85.5
357,787
WINNER-ABIOLA
(22)-Niger☆
NRC-221,437 61.90 SDP-136,350 38.10 484,971
WINNER-TOFA
(23)-Ogun☆
NRC-59,246 12.22
SDP-425,725 87.78 964,018
WINNER-ABIOLA
(24)-Ondo☆
NRC-162,994 15.58
SDP-883,024 84.42 437,334
WINNER-ABIOLA
(25)-Osun☆
NRC-72,068 16.48
SDP-365,266 83.52 641,799
WINNER-ABIOLA
(26)-Oyo☆
NRC-105,788 16.48 SDP-536,011 83.52 676,959
WINNER-ABIOLA
(27)-Plateau☆
NRC-259,394 38.32 SDP-417,565 61.68 1,026,824
WINNER-ABIOLA
(28)-Rivers☆
NRC-6408,973 63.37
SDP-370,578 36.63
469,986
WINNER-TOFA
(29)-Sokoto☆
NRC-372,250 79.21
SDP- 97,726 20.79 469,986
WINNER-TOFA
(30)-Taraba☆
NRC-64,001 38.58
SDP-101,887 61.42 176,054
WINNER-ABIOLA
(31)-Yobe☆
NRC- 64,061 38.41
SDP-11,887 63.59
38,281
WINNER-ABIOLA
According to unofficial results, Tofa got a total of 5,952,087 (41.64%) of votes nationwide while Abiola, running on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), scored 8,341,309 (58.36%).
The total vote cast was 14,293,396. Abiola won 19 of the 30 states and in the FCT, leaving Tofa with 11 states.
Source: The Cable /
The Nigerian History Channel,Unofficial Results.
