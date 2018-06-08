Revealed :Full Unannounced Result Of June 12 1993 Election Won By Abiola (State By State)

Published:

Unanniuced Full Result Of June 12 Election.The number one topic in the polity at the moment is June 12, 1993 election, adjudged as freest and fairest in the history of the country.The election was between Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC) and Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).The National Electoral Commission (NEC) chaired by Humphrey Nwosu (pictured) declared the results in only 14 states before the regime of former military president Ibrahim Babaginda annulled the exercise.RESULTS IN ABUJA AND THE 30 STATES IN EXISTENCE THEN.(1)-Abuja (FCT)☆NRC-18,313 47.84SDP-19,968 52.16256,500WINNER:-ABIOLA(2)-Abia☆NRC-151,227 58.96SDP 105,273 41.04334,490WINNER:-TOFA(3)-Adamawa☆NRC-167,239 54.28SDP-140,875 45.72 414,129WINNER:-TOFA(4)-Akwa Ibom☆NRC-199,342 48.14 SDP-214,787 51.86 371,288WINNER:-ABIOLA(5)-Anambra☆NRC-159,258 42.89 SDP-212,024 57.11 847,274WINNER-ABIOLA(6)-Bauchi☆NRC- 524,836 60.73 SDP-339,339 39.27 406,132WINNER:-TOFA(7)-Benue☆NRC-186,302 43.06 SDP-246,830 56.94282,180WINNER - ABIOLA(8)-Borno☆NRC-128,684 45.60 SDP-153,496 54.40 342,755WINNER-ABIOLA(9)-Cross River☆NRC-153,452 44.77 SDP-189,303 55.23 472,278WINNER-ABIOLA(10)-Delta☆NRC-145,001 30.70 SDP-327,277 69.30 308,979WINNER-ABIOLA(11)-Edo☆NRC-103,572 33.52 SDP-205,407 66.48 427,190WINNER-ABIOLA(12)-Enugu☆NRC-284,050 51.91 SDP-263,101 48.09 349,902WINNER-TOFA(13)-lmo☆NRC-195,836 55.14 SDP-159,350 44.86 228,388WINNER-TOFA(14)-Jigawa☆NRC-89,836 39.33SDP-138,552 60.67 726,573WINNER-ABIOLA(15)-Kaduna☆NRC-356,860 47.80 SDP-389,713 52.20 324,428WINNER-ABIOLA(16)-Kano☆NRC-154,809 47.72 SDP-169,619 52.28 442,176WINNER-ABIOLA(17)-Katsina☆NRC-271,077 61.30 SDP-171,162 38.70 286,974WINNER-TOFA(18)-Kebbi☆NRC-144,808 67.34SDP-70,219 32.66488,492WINNER-TOFA(19)-Kogi☆NRC-265,732 54.40 SDP-222,760 45.60 352,479WINNER-TOFA(20)-Kwara☆NRC- 80,209 22.78 SDP-272,270 77.24 1,033,397WINNER-ABIOLA(21)-Lagos☆NRC-.149,432 14.46 883,865 85.5357,787WINNER-ABIOLA(22)-Niger☆NRC-221,437 61.90 SDP-136,350 38.10 484,971WINNER-TOFA(23)-Ogun☆NRC-59,246 12.22SDP-425,725 87.78 964,018WINNER-ABIOLA(24)-Ondo☆NRC-162,994 15.58SDP-883,024 84.42 437,334WINNER-ABIOLA(25)-Osun☆NRC-72,068 16.48SDP-365,266 83.52 641,799WINNER-ABIOLA(26)-Oyo☆NRC-105,788 16.48 SDP-536,011 83.52 676,959WINNER-ABIOLA(27)-Plateau☆NRC-259,394 38.32 SDP-417,565 61.68 1,026,824WINNER-ABIOLA(28)-Rivers☆NRC-6408,973 63.37SDP-370,578 36.63469,986WINNER-TOFA(29)-Sokoto☆NRC-372,250 79.21SDP- 97,726 20.79 469,986WINNER-TOFA(30)-Taraba☆NRC-64,001 38.58SDP-101,887 61.42 176,054WINNER-ABIOLA(31)-Yobe☆NRC- 64,061 38.41SDP-11,887 63.5938,281WINNER-ABIOLAAccording to unofficial results, Tofa got a total of 5,952,087 (41.64%) of votes nationwide while Abiola, running on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), scored 8,341,309 (58.36%).The total vote cast was 14,293,396. Abiola won 19 of the 30 states and in the FCT, leaving Tofa with 11 states.Source: The Cable /The Nigerian History Channel,Unofficial Results.