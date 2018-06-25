Reprisal Attacks :Son Of Commissioner Of Police In charge Of SARS Killed In Jos

Published:

Zayyad is the son of Haliru Gwandu Abubakar, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Special Anti-Robbery.

Zayyan was one of the victims of reprisal attacks following the killings in three local government areas of Plateau State by suspected herdsmen.

Popular social commentator Gimba Kakanda shared the news of Zayyans death on Twitter, writing: “I’m devastated to learn about the killing of Zayyan Gwandu in the Plateau clash. He’s one of the travellers stopped and killed for sharing a religion or ethnicity with Fulani herdsmen. Killing fellow human beings for the wrong of people they don’t even know is savagery. Wow. RIP.”

Subsequently, Kakanda wrote on Facebook: “Citizens getting stopped and killed for sharing an ethnicity, religion or culture with criminals they don’t even know? Is this the overflowing anarchy we call a country? Of course I know what we have done wrong, Nigeria. Millions of things. We are here because we have been pretending that we don’t notice these killings and destructions until the victims begin to seek an illusion of justice in the wrong place.”

Although another man by Fodor Umaru who posted on the same matter had this to say

"The person in the picture is a brother of mine,his name is zayyanu abubakar gwandu and he is not the son of the so called commissioner you mentioned.yes they were killed and burnt by the cowardly birom people on their way back to abuja from bauchi through jos,and they were driving a Peugeot 406 vehicle,not an e-class as sahara reporters mentioned..may Allah grant them jannatul Firdaus.I confirm today that sahara reporters don't confirm news before posting.I've lost my confidence in sahara reporters"

Additional information :SR

Share This

Reprisal attacks over the killings by Fulani herdsmen in Plateau is taking its toll.Latest causality in the attack is the son of the Commissioner Of Police in charge of Special Armed Robbery Squad at the Police Headquarters in Abuja Zayyad Gwandu who were killed on the road alongside his friend.