Reprisal Attack Begins In Plateau State Over Herdsmen Killings
Published: June 25, 2018
Following the wanton killings of people by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Plateu State ,report reaching CKN News has it that reprisal attacks is taking place in some part of the State.
Especially along roads leading to Jos through Forest and Manchok is highly dangerous and
The State government has imposed curfew in some parts of the State.
Motorists caught up on these roads have narrated their horrifying stories
0 comments: