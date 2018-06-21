Reports Of ISIS Sending Members To Nigeria False – Military

Published:

The Nigerian military has confirmed reports that ISIS has been sending its members to Nigeria to train Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) members.





The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim, in a statement on Wednesday said: “it is pertinent to state categorically that there is concrete evidence on the ground to back their claim.”





He recalled that the Al-Barnawi faction of Boko Haram had in 2016 pledged alliance to the ISIS as a result of our troops.





Agim said: “The Nigeria Military will continue to condemn all tactics by terrorist groups of isolating the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) from any foreign collaboration”, Agim noted.





“Meanwhile, proactive measures are currently being taken to nip any such development if it exists in the bud.





“The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to assure all Nigeria that it is up to the task of defending the country and its citizens from every attempt to infiltrate it by criminals.





“Hence, the ill motivated stories, clips and their claims should be disregarded.”

