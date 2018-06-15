Professor Found Dead Inside His Office In Bayelsa

Published:





The Dean, School of Foundation Studies, University of Africa (UAT), Toru-Orua, Prof. Prince Efere, has been reportedly found dead in his office.





According to reports that the academician who is a United Kingdom trained scholar, was found lifeless in his office by his colleagues after he failed to turn up for a meeting.





Some of his friends who confirmed the unfortunate incident said he was found resting his head on his office table.





Efere was appointed Acting Rector of Bayelsa State Institute of Tourism Catering and Hotel Management by the former state Governor Seriake Dickson, following the formal passage and signing into law of the bill establishing the school in 2013.





In 2017, Efere, who held two doctorate degrees in Health Services Management and Education from two Central American Universities, was made Dean of the newly established UAT.

