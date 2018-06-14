Pro-Buhari Governors May Adopt Unity List Ahead APC Convention

Published:





Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention, President Muhammadu Buhari may have directed all his backers to close ranks in choosing the next set of leaders to manage the party.





Based on Buhari’s advice, it was learnt on Wednesday, APC governors and some top leaders of the party, who are pro-Buhari, were trying to work out a harmonised or unity list.





Former Edo State Governor Oserheimen Osunbor’s sudden decision to run for National Chairman appears to have caused some anxiety in Buhari’s camp.





Osunbor will vie for the office with ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole and ex-Governor Clement Ebri.





The three chairmanship aspirants had undergone screening with others amid fears that Osunbor was drafted by some members of a “third force” in the party.





The Screening Committee will submit its final report to the National Convention Committee next week.





According to sources, who pleaded not to be named, the President asked APC governors on Tuesday night in Abuja to ensure a rancour-free National Convention on June 23.





The Nation learnt that as part of steps to have a smoother convention, some governors and top leaders of the party (loyal to Buhari) had been contemplating a harmonised list or a unity list in line with the wish of the President.





The recourse to a harmonised list was meant to avert a repeat of the events which led to the choice of principal officers of the party.





The silence of the New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) caucus in the party is said to have made Buhari’s supporters to become circumspect in the past few days.





Buhari might be involved on the consensus built by the governors and party leaders.





There are three groups in the party pledging to work for Buhari.





But the three groups had been working at cross-purposes and there were fears in the presidency that going into the convention in a disunited form might be dangerous.





The three groups are:





1) the reformists led by those who facilitated the coalition of parties into APC;





2) the group said to be headed by a governor;





3) and another set of eight governors who have the backing of five APC state chapters in the South-South and four in the South-East.





A source said: “I think the next few days will be devoted to more horse-trading by governors and some leaders of the party.





“The real danger is that without a harmonised list, the outcome of the convention can be hijacked by a third force in the party. For some offices, we have as many as seven or eight candidates. The situation is polluted by this third force.





“So far, two governors have not been forthcoming on where they are headed at the convention. They have been attending meetings to feel the pulse of Buhari’s supporters.”





The Chairman of the National Convention Committee, Governor Abubakar Badaru, is said to have proposed that governors and party leaders should meet at the zonal level to arrive at a consensus on candidates.





Despite of the President’s anointing of Oshiomhole, some governors and party leaders are shocked that Ebri and Osunbor have thrown their hats into the ring.





A party source said: “Osunbor collected chairmanship form at the last minutes and he filled it immediately. We are suspecting that a third force in the party is behind him because the Edo State chapter had already endorsed Oshiomhole. The same Osunbor was defeated by Oshiomhole at the governorship poll in 2007. There must be more to his ambition.





“But so far, Oshiomhole is still the leading candidate. On Tuesday, the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the first Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande and seven governors paid a solidarity visit to Oshiomhole at his campaign office in Abuja.”

