President Buhari To Visit Katsina Today Over Rainstorm Destruction

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari will today Friday visit his home state, Katsina, to sympathies with victims and families of those affected by recent rainstorm in parts of the state.





The President, according to reports, is expected to arrive at 10am through the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport.





Katsina state governor Aminu Bello Masari confirmed Buhari’s via a statement.





At least 12 persons lost their lives, while several homes, farmlands and property worth millions were destroyed in the rainstorm.





The Nigerian leader had visited Bauchi last week to condole with victims of rainstorm and fire incident at Azare Market.





Buhari visited Jos, Plateau State, this week to commiserated with the state government and its people over attacks by gunmen on some communities.

Share This