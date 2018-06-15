President Buhari To Install Solar Power In All Markets – VP Osinbajo

Published:





Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the President Mohammadu Buhari led Government is powering markets across Nigeria with alternative energy.





According to him, this is being done to support small and medium enterprises.





The vice president revealed this on Thursday during the South-South Innovation Hub Inauguration in Benin City, the Edo State capital.





"We are putting solar power in all of our markets so that our markets will have power,” he said.





"The Federal Government in collaboration with the state government is putting solar power so that our hairdressers will have power, and those who need to have power in their shops and stores in the markets will have power.”





Since coming to power in 2015, the Buhari administration has repeatedly stressed the importance of supporting MSMEs in the country and its commitment to their growth.





"The policy of the Federal Government is to support business, not just big businesses but particularly small and medium-sized businesses,” he said.





"The whole idea of the MSME cleaning is that we want to ensure that we give support whether it is cash, advise or even registration to all of our small and medium enterprises.”

Share This