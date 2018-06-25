President Buhari Reacts To Murder Of 86 Persons In Plateau

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari expressed regret on Sunday over the reported killing of 86 people in Plateau by suspected herdsmen. The suspected herders reportedly attacked 11 communities in Gashish and Ropp Districts of the state.





It was learned that the attack was launched at Xland, Gindin Akwati, Ruku, Nghar, Kura Falls and Kakuruk all in Gashish District.





Reacting to the incident, the President stated this on his twitter handle that “The grievous loss of lives and property arising from the killing in Plateau today is painful and regrettable.





"My deepest condolences to the affected communities. We will not rest until all murderers and criminal elements and their sponsors are incapacitated and brought to justice."





Police in the state confirmed the killing of 86 people in attacks on Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi area.





"Sequel to the attack in Gashish District of Barkin Ladi local government area, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie after deploying more personnel to the District sent a search and rescue team from the command Headquarters for an on the spot assessment” police spokesman ASP Terna Tyopev said.





"The team headed by ACP Edeh John of the Department of Operations also had the DPO of Barkin Ladi Division and a Unit Commander from Mopol 38.





"After a careful search of the villages attacked in the district, it was discovered that 86 persons all together were killed and six severely injured





"Fifty houses, two cars and 15 motorcycles were completely burnt down.”Meanwhile, the government of Plateau has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South areas.

