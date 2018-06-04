'President Buhari Has Created Over 6M Jobs' - Garba Shehu

President Muhammadu Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has stated that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has created more than six million jobs since it came into power in 2015.
Shehu who was a guest on a Channels TV programme alongside a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kola Ologbodiyan, declared that since coming to power, the Buhari administration has created several jobs and job opportunities for Nigerian youths and will do more if given another mandate come 2019.
"Under the Buhari administration, several companies have been created and several job opportunities have been created for our youths,” Shehu said in response to Ologbodiyan's insistence that the APC government has failed in its campaign promises which include economy, fighting corruption and insecurity.
Speaking on the claims by many that the APC fight against corruption is one side, Shehu continued further:
“There is no special treatment for the APC caught with corruption. The same treatment that is meted on the PDP is the same to APC members. We are not fighting political enemies with the EFCC as being said by the PDP.”
