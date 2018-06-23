President Buhari Appoints Four Non-Executive Directors For CBN

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the appointment of four non-executive directors for the Central Bank of Nigeria. The Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists. According to the statement, the new appointees are:Adeola AdetunjiProf. Mike ObadanProf. Justitia NnabukoProf. Ummu Ahmed Jalingo.Adekunle said the appointments were for initial period of four years with effect from June 7. The President also appointed Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf as the Chief Medical Director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital for an initial period of four years with effect from June 19. He also appointed Dr. Pauline Ikwugbu as the Provost of the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, Enugu State for an initial period of four years with effect from March 19.The President renewed the appointment of the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Unwana Afikpo, Ebonyi State, Dr. Ogbonnia Ibe-Enwo, for second and final term of four years with effect from August 7.