President Buhari Apologise To Abiola Family For June 12th Annulment

President Muhammadu Buhari today apologised on behalf of the Federal Government, the annulment of June 12th 1993 election supposedly won by Bashorun M K O AbiolaHear him"On behalf of the Federal Government I hereby tender my unreserved apologies to the family of Chief MKO Abiola and all those who lost their lives in the struggle of June 12' -Mohammadu Buhari, President, Federal Republic of NigeriaKola Abiola replied"On behalf of our family, we accept not just the award and the apology, but we thank you for the great honor done to our father. I thank you for taking the corrective measure of strengthening the foundation of our democracy and guarantee our future by reconciling the past."Chief Segun Osoba also spoke"We apologise to you too, Gen. Buhari. I know about the 1985 coup that toppled you, because I was involved". - Chief Segun Osoba