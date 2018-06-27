Radio Presenter Yaw Warns Singer Never To Come To Wazobia FM

Published:

Radio presenter Yaw has revealed on Instagram that he is unhappy with singer Runtown after he warned the singer to stay off Wazobia FM.





Yaw issued a warning to the singer during an Instagram live session, while revealing that the “Mad Over You” singer disrespected him in the past.





The radio presenter said that he invited the singer to his show at Eko Hotel and Suites but he declined the invite, claiming that he would be out of the country. Yaw later found out that the singer lodged in the same hotel during his show.





The OAP explained further that he is aware the singer has launched his music company and is going to radio stations for promo. He then warned him not to come to Wazobia FM.

