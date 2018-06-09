Popular Nigerian Actress Threatens To Kill Herself After Been Abused By Husband

Published:



She took to Instagram to share photos of the wounds inflicted on her by her man and also shared a photo of a knife and razor blade. She threatened to take her life with the sharp objects if help doesn't come.





She wrote: "This is what i get for being in love. Someone should better talk senses into me now,or else i would use the last items on the last slide on me now. This is what i get for being nice,people always hurting me. Getting beaten up by a man.





#domesticviolencevictim I do not know who i am anything,i am tired of supressing feelings deep inside of me. @joroolumofin@iam_georgetown @woleadebayo Tired of smiling and suffering,from one challenge to the other and now this. I can't believe i would ever be a victim,it hurts really bad. I feel worthless.





A friend who replied to the post revealed that Praise was crying when she spoke with her. Other friends have expressed concerns as her line is now switched off and no one can reach her.





Praise Ogbonna later shared a follow-up post where she revealed a chat detailing all she's been through in the hands of her man. She also told friends not to try to get in touch with her.





"Please no calls i need some time to myself. If there is any therapist i can have access to please do send me a dm. It is well. I'm off for now," she wrote.

